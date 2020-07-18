Naya Rivera's 'Glee' co-star Heather Morris says cast members at Lake Piru 'called her out of the water'

Heather Morris is holding on to faith as she reflects upon the death of her friend and former "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru near Los Angeles, Calif. by authorities on Monday. An autopsy performed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that her cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Morris was one of several "Glee" cast members who visited the lake during the search for her body. Now, Morris says she believes it was the calling for Rivera by her cast members and loved ones that led to her body being found.

"We called her out of the water and she came. If you're not a believer, I don't know what more proof you'd need," Morris tweeted along with a picture of 12 of Rivera's loved ones holding hands as they looked out onto the lake.

The photo includes "Glee" cast members Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer.

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion – he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t – and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, the sheriff’s department said.

The child was found safe on the boat three hours later by another boater, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators that his mother helped him get back on board the boat. He then looked back and saw her disappear into the water.

According to Ayub, the water "is between 35 and 60 feet deep" in the area where Rivera's body was found, "and there's heavy brush and trees on the lake bed there."

Low visibility played a factor in how long it took authorities to find her body. Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News the crew suspended its search efforts at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the first night of the search, due to the dark conditions.

Celebrities have shared touching tributes of the actress since her passing, with her ex-fiance, rapper Big Sean, most recently taking to his Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own," the rapper wrote.

He concluded: "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya."

Rivera, 33, starred in all six seasons of the hit show "Glee," and was also known for her roles in "At the Devil's Door," "Step Up: High Water" and her arc in "Devious Maids."