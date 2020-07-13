‘Glee’ stars, more celebs react after authorities say they are 'confident' they have found Naya Rivera's body

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they believe the body found earlier in the morning to be that of Naya Rivera, who disappeared at California's Lake Piru last week.

Rivera, 33, starred in all six seasons of the hit show "Glee," and was also known for her roles in "At the Devil's Door," "Step Up: High Water" and her arc in "Devious Maids."

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters the medical examiner would make the official identification and an autopsy will be performed. Rivera’s family has been notified of the discovery.

Stars have since expressed their grief over the news of her presumed death.

“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to ‘Glee,’ from the first episode to the last," 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Lea Michele, who starred alongside Rivera, shared a handful of images on her Instagram Story. One photo was a solo shot of the actress, who played Santana Lopez, while another photo showed a handful of ladies, one bearing resemblance to Rivera's iconic ponytail, looking out at a beach.

Another photo featured Cory Monteith, another alum of the show who died exactly seven years ago.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were," wrote Jane Lynch, a fellow "Glee" alum. "Love and peace to your family."

"Rest In Peace and power, Naya," said "Pretty Little Liars" actress Janel Parris.

"Sick to my stomach," said Josh Gad. "RIP #nayarivera."

Kathy Griffin, who appeared in "Glee" in 2011, said: "I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent," she tweeted. "Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord."

Chris Colfer, a star of the musical show, shared a throwback picture of himself and Rivera.

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t," wrote the 30-year-old actor.

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Paula Abdul also praised the actress.

"I didn’t know Naya personally, but I admired her as an artist. I’m so devastated by the news - a true talent lost far too soon," the singer tweeted. "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to her family."

R&B singer Kehlani offered praise over one particular performance on "Glee."

"The reason 'songbird' by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the 'glee' soundtrack version. she transformed it," wrote the singer. "Rest Easy Naya Rivera God cover and hold her loved ones!"

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones," wrote Mandy Moore online.

Bebe Rexha called the ordeal "an absolute nightmare."

"I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart," reminisced the singer. "My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera."

Max George, a former member of the boy band The Wanted and "Glee," said he found the news to be "devastating."

"Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly," he wrote. "RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time."

Singer Becky G expressed similar sentiments: "Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten."

The Associated Press contributed to this report