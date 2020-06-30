'MythBusters' star Adam Savage accused of allegedly sexually abusing sister as a child: lawsuit

Former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage has been accused of sexually abusing his younger sister in a new lawsuit.

The woman, now 51, claims that the abuse happened in the 1970s when she was between 7 and 10 years when they lived in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

“Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse,” the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, alleges.

Pacchiana says that Savage was between 9 and 12 years old when he allegedly raped her and called himself the "raping blob" in an effort to make the alleged abuse seem like a game, according to the lawsuit.

Pacchiana's attorney, Antigone Curis, told Fox News, "We commend Ms. Pacchiana and all child sexual abuse survivors who have come forward as the courthouse doors are now open to them after being shut for decades. Thanks to the CVA (Child Victims Act)."

While her lead attorney, Jordan Mersin, added, "The prolific abuse by Mr. Savage as alleged in the complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that she will live with for the rest of her life. Today is the first step in the direction of healing and justice."

Pacchiana is currently a social worker. On her website, The Second Wound, she detailed how she hasn't had any contact with Savage, 52, in two decades.

"I last made contact with my brother, Adam Savage, over two decades ago. At the time, I called him out for his callous attitude about the abuse and his apparent disregard for the damage he had caused, but he chose not to acknowledge or show any compassion for my pain. Not once in the ensuing years have I seen evidence that my brother cares to truly understand what he did to me. He gives me no reason to believe that he has meaningfully examined whatever compelled him to commit sexual crimes as a minor," she wrote.

"But now, because of the NY Child Victims Act, I finally have the opportunity to pursue justice for the crimes my brother committed against me. While nothing can give back what Adam Savage took from me, I hope this lawsuit will also demonstrate to my fellow survivors that we do not deserve to carry the shame of sexual abuse and assault."

Savage denied his sister’s assault allegations in a statement. His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told Page Six:

“While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end. For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen,” Savage said. “By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all.”

Savage gained recognition as the co-host of the popular Discovery Channel show, where he and partner, Jamie Hyneman, would test out the validity of popular beliefs, Internet rumors, or movie stunts.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.