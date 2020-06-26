Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to raping 3 women, sexually assaulting a 4th

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, entered into a not guilty plea at his arraignment to three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

The 67-year-old wore a bright orange jumpsuit and a county jail-issued orange-and-black face covering as he sat inside of a glass enclosure meant for in-custody defendants.

The judge declined to reduce his $6.6 million bail and ordered him back in court for another hearing on Aug. 31.

Jeremy previously denied the allegations through his lawyer Stuart Goldfarb. Jeremy was arrested Tuesday and has had an initial court appearance.

Prosecutors in the case allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in 2014. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at the same West Hollywood bar in 2017. The final charge against him is for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman at that same bar in July 2019.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives had been investigating Jeremy for two years and presented the case to prosecutors on Monday and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also noted in a release from DA Jackie Lacey’s office that it declined a case that was reported to it based on an alleged 2016 incident due to insufficient evidence.

The counts make Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Guillod has also pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is in prison in New York and has not been arraigned in Los Angeles, but has repeatedly denied engaging in any nonconsensual sexual acts.

If convicted of all the counts Jeremy could face 90 years in prison.

Representatives for Jeremy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.