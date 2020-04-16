'My So-Called Life' cast reunites after 26 years via Zoom during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One small silver lining during the coronavirus pandemic is all the TV cast reunions happening via video chat since everyone is sheltering at home.

The actors from "My So-Called Life" recently reunited via a Zoom conference and it brought back all the feels for fans online.

Wilson Cruz, who played Rickie Vasquez on the teen drama series, shared a screenshot of all the actors who decided to join the virtual get-together.

"So...This happened the other night," he wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together," Cruz, 46, added.

In addition to Cruz, Claire Danes, who played the main character Angela Chase, joined in, as well as actors Bess Armstrong (Angela’s mom, Patty), Devon Odessa (Sharon, Angela’s former BFF), Tom Irwin (Graham, Angela’s dad), Mary Kay Place (Sharon’s mom, Camille), Devon Gummersall (Brian Krakow) and A.J. Langer (Rayanne), plus creator Winnie Holzman and her husband Paul Dooley (Angela’s grandpa, Chuck).

One person was sadly missing, though: Jared Leto, who played Jordan Catalano.

Regardless, fans couldn't help but be overjoyed by the cast coming together during such difficult times.

"Omg. This is amazing! My youth right there, in a Zoom grid," a user said on Twitter.

"I love this so much! #MySoCalledLife forever one of the great TV loves of my life," said another.

One fan admitted she tried to get to the show to come back -- " This is giving me all of the feels. I absolutely made a petition to save #MySoCalledLife when it was canceled. However, it had one perfect season and I am still grateful for this show."

While someone else got emotional. "This just warmed my heart so much brought a tear to my eye do you all know the impact you’ve had? I hope you do - thank you for sharing," she wrote.

"My So-Called Life" aired for only one season on ABC from 1994 to 1995 and followed Angela and her friends as they navigated life at a fictional high school.