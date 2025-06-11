Music icon Brian Wilson's death evokes heartfelt celebrity tributes from John Stamos, daughter Carnie Wilson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos, Nancy Sinatra and John Cusack were among the celebrities paying tribute to musician Brian Wilson after his death was announced Wednesday.

Wilson's family announced the Beach Boys founder had died in an Instagram post on his account.

After news of his death broke, his daughter, Carnie, of the band Wilson Phillips, shared a tribute to her father on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her sister posing with Brian, writing "I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now."

"My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends," her caption said.

BEACH BOYS FOUNDER BRIAN WILSON DEAD AT 82

"I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always. I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven ... or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree his Mom. I will post something else soon but this is all my hands will let me type. I love you Daddy....I miss so much you already."

The musician's bandmates posted a lengthy tribute on the band's official Instagram page, posting a photo of a young Wilson looking off into the distance aboard a sailboat.

"The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever," the caption began.

"His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own," the caption continued. "Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories."

The caption concluded with the band members saying their "hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."

Actor John Stamos also took to Instagram to share a tribute to the singer. Wilson appeared alongside Stamos on a number of episodes of the hit show "Full House," playing himself.

Prior to the Beach Boys appearing on the show, Stamos began performing with them during concerts. His first performance with them was in 1985.

"Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack my life…he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I’ve ever known," Stamos wrote on Instagram. "It’s hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him. Brian wasn’t just a musical genius, he was a gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man.

"He heard things no one else could hear. He felt things deeper than most of us ever will. And somehow, he turned all of that into music that wrapped itself around the world and made us all feel less alone. I grew up worshipping the Beach Boys, never imagining one day I’d get to play with them, let alone call Brian a friend. Brian gave the world Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, and Wouldn’t It Be Nice. Songs that didn’t just play in the background of our lives, they shaped who we were.

"They shaped who I became. His music made me feel things I didn’t know how to say. It made me want to make people feel the way his music made me feel. So much of my life and career, so much of me, exists because of what Brian created."

Stamos then sent his condolences to "Carnie, Wendy, the lovely Marilyn, to everyone who loved him, and especially to Mike," adding "my heart is with you."

"Brian once said, ‘Music is God’s voice.’ I believe he was right, and now that voice, his voice, is part of the divine chorus," Stamos added. "The music didn’t end. Rest easy, Brian. Thank you for the music. Thank you for the moments. I’ll carry them with me -forever."

In a separate Instagram post, Beach Boys co-founder and rhythm guitarist Al Jardine also honored the late musician.

"Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were," Jardine wrote. "I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun."

His longtime friend Nancy Sinatra also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the musician, sharing an old photo of the two of them posing for the camera in what looks like a recording studio.

"His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian," she wrote. "One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing "California Girls" with Brian."

The two originally met at Wilson's 60th birthday party and later collaborated on a song called "California Girl," which can be found on Sinatra's 2022 album with the same name.

Elton John also posted a lengthy tribute to the legendary musician, posting a photo of the two of them smiling at the camera as they posed for a photo in a recording studio.

"Brian was always so kind to me from the day I met him," he wrote.

"He sang ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ at a tribute concert in 2003, and it was an extraordinary moment for me," he added. "I played on his solo records, he sang on my album, The Union, and even performed for my AIDS Foundation.



"I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever; he was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant."

Kate Hudson shared an old post from Wilson's Instagram account in January on her Instagram stories, adding the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" in the background.

She captioned the post, "Thank you @brianwilsonlive for sharing your brilliance with us in this lifetime. How lucky are we all to have lived with and know your sound."

Sean Ono Lennon shared two photos on his Instagram stories in tribute to Wilson. The first included a black and white photo of Wilson as a young man, with the words "@brianwilsonlive Thank you thank you thank you!" The slide also had the Beach Boys song "Our Prayer" playing in the background.

The second slide featured a photo of the two of them smiling, each with their arm around the other as they stood in what seemed to be a recording booth. The song "Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)" can be heard in the background.

Cusack, who portrayed Wilson in the biopic "Love & Mercy," posted a tribute on X, writing, "The maestro has passed."

"The man was a open heart with two legs - with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight . RIP Brian," he wrote, while also sharing photos of the two of them together throughout the years. Included in the photos was a sheet with song lyrics on them, Cusak explaining, "Brian wrote down the lyrics of love and mercy for me."

He later took to X again to further pay tribute, writing, "My deepest condolences to all the Wilson’s and his extended family musicians and friends . Love and Mercy ."

Fellow musician Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wrote on X, "Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning. So sad."