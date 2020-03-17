The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to coronavirus pandemic

The Rolling Stones are postponing the No Filter Tour because of the coronavirus pandemic, tour promoter AEG said on Tuesday.

The tour, which was originally expected to kick off in San Diego, Calif., on May 8, was set to stop in 15 cities.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together -- and we’ll see you very soon," the Stones said in a statement.

AEG is advising concertgoers to hold on to their original tickets and wait for more information.

The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago.

Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Events, festivals and concerts across the country have been canceled to try and prevent the virus' spread.

The Stones' postponed shows are:

San Diego, SDCCU Stadium [May 8]

Vancouver, BC Place [May 12]

Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium [May 16]

Nashville, Nissan Stadium [May 20]

Austin, Circuit of The Americas [May 24]

Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium [May 29]

Buffalo, New Era Field [June 6]

Detroit, Ford Field [June 10]

Louisville, Cardinal Stadium [June 14]

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium [June 19]

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field [June 23]

St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center [June 27]

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium [July 1]

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium [July 5]

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium [July 9]

The Associated Press contributed to this report