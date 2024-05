Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A Los Angeles judge determined Beach Boys' Brian Wilson is in need of a conservatorship due to "major neurocognitive disorder," according to The Associated Press.

Wilson's family filed to place the musician under a conservatorship in February after the Beach Boys co-founder was diagnosed with dementia, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The diagnosis, coupled with the recent passing of Brian's wife, Melinda Wilson, led his family and doctors to make the decision.

"I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May said at the brief hearing. The judge said that evidence shows that Wilson consents to the arrangement and lacks the capacity to make health care decisions.

His longtime representatives, Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, were appointed as his conservators.

In February, when his family initially sought the conservatorship, they released a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person."

Before her death, Melinda provided Brian with his "daily living needs," involving "physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," according to a court document obtained by Fox News Digital. In his advance health care directive, Melinda was named as his agent for healthcare — but there was not a successor put in place before her death. Wilson announced the death of his wife on Jan. 30.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Wilson was also under a conservatorship in the 1990s.

The acclaimed musician was involved with psychologist Eugene Landy. Landy became a live-in psychologist and business partner. Family members said Landy over-medicated Wilson based on a paranoid schizophrenic diagnosis.

This, along with other worrisome issues, prompted a conservatorship request by the family to separate Wilson from the troubling doctor.

The Beach Boys began with Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis. Eventually, they were joined by their cousin, Mike Love, and a friend from school, Al Jardine.

The band is one of the most commercially successful groups of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

