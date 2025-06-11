Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson dead at 82

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys founder and lead singer, has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 82.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," they wrote. "We are at a loss for words right now."

They added, "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately provided.

The Beach Boys began with Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis. Eventually, they were joined by their cousin, Mike Love, and a friend from school, Al Jardine.

The band is one of the most commercially successful groups of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Wilson was placed under a conservatorship last year following a dementia diagnosis.

The diagnosis, coupled with the death of Brian's wife, Melinda Wilson, led his family and doctors to make the decision.

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the family said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

