Beach Boys' Brian Wilson warned daughter Carnie to 'watch out for the sharks' in industry

Carnie Wilson’s dad warned her about the music industry before she became famous.

"He said, ‘Watch out for the sharks,’" Wilson told Fox News Digital of her famous father, Brian Wilson, 81, who co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961. "He didn’t give me much advice other than a business thing like, ‘Watch out for the people that try to get you,’ and that was his advice. He was more like – he taught me some music stuff, you know?"

But she said her mom gave her more advice than her dad.

"She talked about karma a lot growing up. She talked about being compassionate and loving people and spreading positivity, you know, and keeping an optimistic attitude."

She said her mom, singer Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, 76, sees the world as a "glass half full, and I do, too."

Brian Wilson married Rutherford, who gave birth to Carnie in 1968. The couple divorced in 1979.

Along with her younger sister, Wendy, Carnie and Chynna Phillips formed the group Wilson Phillips in 1989.

Wilson told Fox News Digital she’s tried to pass on her mother’s positivity to her children who are in "that teenage phase where everything’s dramatic and ‘Oh, it’s never going to be better,’ but it will."

"I’m always sharing what I learned and to believe in yourself; and know that no one’s perfect; and every day you have to try to be a good person; and just try your best and believe that – have visions of what you want and not letting anybody say that you can’t do something."

Wilson said she knows that "there are limits in life, but I really just don’t want to think that I have limitations, because I can overcome stuff, I have overcome stuff, and it’s like people are so hard on themselves."

She said whenever she gets depressed, she tries to be grateful for what she has.

"We are so blessed to live where we live, be where we are, that I have two hands, two legs; I can walk, I have a roof, I have food. God, there’s just so many people that don’t have that, and so that’s what I try to believe in."

Wilson's new cooking show, "Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson," where she cooks for celebrity friends, premiered on April 16 on AXS TV.

She started doing cooking segments on Instagram during the pandemic and has wanted to do a cooking show for a long time.

"I have been praying for it, for the right team, the right concept" for "many, many years," she told Fox News Digital. "I always knew it would happen when the timing was right. It did take a long time, but I think sometimes things are worth the wait."