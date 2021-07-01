8 movies to watch 4th of July weekend

It’s a holiday weekend which means extra time to take in a movie or two.

With numerous streaming services loading up their libraries and on-demand services like iTunes and Amazon, there are plenty of films out there that can be accessed with the touch of a button.

Here are eight movies to watch over the 4th of July weekend.

"The Patriot"

"The Patriot" is a story about a father taking up arms with the American military to take his revenge on those that did him wrong.

The flick sees Mel Gibson star as Benjamin, a father wronged by a British officer who threatened his family. In response, he leads a colonial militia during the American Revolution.

Where to watch it: Netflix, on-demand

Rating: R

Cast: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, Chris Cooper and more

"The Sandlot"

Baseball is known as America's favorite pastime, and that's certainly the case for the young boys in "The Sandlot."

In this comedy, a crew of boys has several comical adventures when a baseball prodigy takes the town's new kid under his wing.

Where to watch it: Disney+, on-demand

Rating: PG

Cast: James Earl Jones, Denis Leary, Tom Guiry, Patrick Renna and more

"Jaws"

Known as a quintessential American film, "Jaws" found a place in cinematic history as one of the first blockbusters ever produced.

The Steven Speilberg-directed picture sees a local sheriff team up with seafaring experts to take down a monstrous shark wreaking havoc on his community.

Where to watch it: Peacock, on-demand

Rating: PG

Cast: Richard Dreyfus, Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and more

"Hamilton"

One of Broadway’s biggest hits in years, "Hamilton" tells the story of America’s founding fathers – centering on Alexander Hamilton – through song.

The movie sees him working with Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Aaron Burr and more to free America from King George, all while falling in love with socialites.

"Hamilton" isn’t a traditional movie, as it’s a live recording of a performance by the original Broadway cast.

Where to watch it: Disney+

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and more

"National Treasure"

Though heavier on the fictional content, "National Treasure" – and its sequel "Book of Secrets" – provides plenty of nods to American history throughout the action-adventure flick.

"National Treasure" follows Benjamin Gates as he embarks on a perilous journey to clear his family’s name after it was slurred by history. His mission, among other treacherous obstacles, includes stealing the Declaration of Independence.

A third film in the franchise with the original cast is reportedly in development, while it was also reported that Disney+ is developing a series with a similar premise and a younger cast.

Where to watch it: Disney+, on-demand

Rating: PG

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Jon Voight, Christopher Plummer and more

"Independence Day"

While not about American history, taking in "Independence Day" is a fun, tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate the holiday.

"Independence Day" follows Will Smith’s Steven Hiller as he and his teammates work to fight off an alien invasion.

The flick also spurred a 2016 sequel, "Independence Day: Resurgence."

Where to watch it: HBO Max, on-demand

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Randy Quaid and more

"Lincoln"

Regarded as one of 2012’s best films, Steven Spielberg’s "Lincoln" will surely provide a dose of American pride.

In his second-to-last role, Hollywood icon Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Abraham Lincoln as he fights with his own cabinet to emancipate slaves amid the Civil War.

Where to watch it: HBO Max, on-demand

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Spader and more

"Captain America: The First Avenger"

Marvel’s "Avengers" franchise has quickly become one of the biggest in film history, with "Avengers: Endgame" temporarily taking over the top spot on the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

One of the earlier entries, "Captain America: The First Avenger," sees Steve Rogers, a young man determined to serve his country but blocked by limited skills, transform into a superhero after being injected with a mysterious symptom.

The classic hero then takes to the battleground of World War II before being frozen in ice for decades.

Where to watch it: Disney+, on-demand

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones, Hayley Atwell, Stanley Tucci and more