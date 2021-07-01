Rob Lowe recalls filming his 'About Last Night' sex scenes with Demi Moore: It’s 'very boring'

Rob Lowe just made a revelation regarding his sex scenes with Demi Moore in "About Last Night."

In 1986, the pair starred in the summertime rom-com about the up-and-down chronicles of a couple in their twenties. Now, 35 years later, the "Mental Samurai" host is reflecting on the experience that saw many steamy sex scenes between the two members of the Generation X Brat Pack.

"In those days, there was a sex scene in every movie," Lowe, 57, told Yahoo! Entertainment of the era in which the flick was made. "Every script I used to get, I would go to page 73, because that always where the sex scene was! It didn't matter if it was a movie about priests and nuns, on page 73 there was going to be a sex scene. Today, you'd watch 17 movies and never see people with their clothes off unless [the movie] is about that."

Lowe pressed that in the heat of the moment actually performing such amorous activities on-camera wasn’t as "free and open" as one might be led to believe.

"They're not fun," he said. "They're not a hall pass, as much as you would like it to be. They're very technical, and usually very boring. I don't know if you've had to kiss anybody for eight hours straight — it's not fun! It's not all you bargain for."

The stars had developed a strong connection through their time on the film circuit. Many of the young up-and-comers were frequently vying for the same gigs and often found themselves performing opposite their cohort counterparts.

Such was the case for the two when they acted opposite each other in the 1985 box office smash "St. Elmo's Fire" and Lowe called upon "About Last Night" director Edward Zwick to find a lead actress who would own the moment and command the audience.

"We'd just done ‘St. Elmo's Fire’ together, so I thought it would be fun to unite with someone different," Lowe explained. "But I'm really, really glad it was Demi, and that other people made that decision. We were friendly and we were comfortable [with each other], and that's the key to doing any love scene or any nude scene in particular."

Zwick echoed a similar sentiment to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2016 when he spoke about the era of filmmaking that essentially marked a turning point in showbiz and Hollywood in the sense that nudity and sex scenes became more mainstream and universally accepted.

"The sexuality was so free and open and the consequence of that was not yet felt," the director recalled. "As I think back on it, there was a certain kind of exuberance. It was talking a lot about a very innocent rite of passage. It's a little different now — in fact , it's a lot different now."

Fans of the popular Fourth of July film may remember the gut-wrenching scene when Danny [Lowe] and Debbie [Moore] split, ending their tumultuous relationship that included bouts of love, irritability and heartbreak.

"The break-up scene was really well-written and really well-directed," Lowe raved of the scene. "I still shed a tear when I watch it! I still feel bad for Debbie and Danny, and I want them to be together."

Added the "9-1-1" star: "Happily at the end of the movie, they're back together, but that break-up scene was something for sure. Demi was great in it. I think it's one of her best performances ever to this day."

When Moore, 58, released her memoir, "Inside Out" in 2019, Lowe said during an appearance on "The View" that Moore "was the first person I ever knew who got sober."

She was a huge inspiration to me," he said. "It was the ‘80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘If that girl can get sober, anybody can.' Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example.’ So it was very helpful."