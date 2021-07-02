The best patriotic films on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu to stream July 4

Sure, you could get sucked into a vortex of binge-watching "Manifest" or passing out after your post-barbecue coma to "The Great British Bake Off." But come on, it’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend, supercharge your streaming with a dose of patriotic pride. From classics to new releases, read on for the best things to stream this Independence Day.

"The Green Berets"

It’s hard to argue with John Wayne. Especially when he stars in this 1968 gem with Jim Hutton and David Janssen that centers on a reporter in the field on the Vietnam War as he shadows a group of Green Berets. The war drama is just as captivating whether it’s the first or 10th time you’ve watched it, and you’ve never seen a better pessimistic newspaper reporter than Janssen in his role of George Beckworth.

Rent it on Amazon Prime.

"Patton"

Ah, what can we say about this 1970 flick starring George C. Scott and Karl Madden. The Academy Award-winning film is a moving account of the life of U.S. General George S. Patton during World War II. You’ll come away from watching it with even more admiration for this military great. As the movie’s final line reminds us, "all glory is fleeting."

Watch it on Amazon Prime here.

"Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse"

This 2021 Amazon Original Movie starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Jodie Turner-Smith will grip you from first to last scene. Here are the basics of the origin story of John Clark, a key action hero in Clancy’s Jack Ryan world: An elite Navy SEAL (Jordan) in Aleppo, Syria, discovers an international conspiracy in the midst of trying to obtain justice in the murder of his pregnant wife. There’s also chaos unraveling in Washington D.C. with the threat of an impending new Cold War, thrilling escapes and captures, and more. Needless to say, no dull moments here.

Watch it on Amazon Prime here.

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told"

Starring Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth, this 2015 military story will keep you on the edge of your seat with plenty of mystery and drama. The plot centers around the POstables, who are on a mission to drop off a soldier’s letter from Afghanistan with a bullied teenager. Then, the estranged dad of Oliver (Mabius) delivers the most surprising of news and….well, you’ll have to tune in to see what happens.

Watch it on Hallmark Movies Now.

"Yankee Doodle Dandy"

What better way to ring in America’s birthday than with this delightful 1942 musical biopic covering the life of George M. Cohan, a Broadway legend and beloved playwright, composer, and producer. The Academy Award-winning will have you dancing, singing, and beaming with pride for the grand ole US of A.

Rent it on Amazon Prime.

"Air Force One"

Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, and Glenn Close dazzle in this 1997 action movie that chronicles the hijacking of Air Force One when the president and his family are all aboard. It’s a real nail biter as President James Marshall (Ford), a Vietnam vet, tries to take control of the aircraft.

Watch it on Netflix or rent it on Amazon Prime.

"Stripes"

The plot synopsis of this winner simply doesn’t even scratch the surface of this 1981 winner: "Two laid-back guys (Bill Murray and Harold Ramis) who have issues with authority join the army — turning their off-kilter platoon and a secret weapon test in Europe into military madness!" It does, however, alert you to two things, there will be Bill Murray brilliance, and laughs are aplenty.

Watch with STARZ on Amazon Prime here.

"We The People"

From Barack and Michelle Obama along with Chris Nee and Kenya Barris comes this new animated series that lands on the streaming giant July 4th. Expect civic history lessons in the form of catchy musical videos featuring the voices of Cordae, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Inauguration Day poet Amanda Gorman, and more.

Watch it on Netflix.

"For Love & Honor"

Another military movie, this moving tale from 2016 shows what unfolds when an army veteran who always follows the rules is put in charge at a military academy, butting heads with the school’s new dean. There’s romance and plenty of edge-of-your-seat twists and turns to come so buckle up.

"Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi"

In the mood for some gastroporn? Let ever-eloquent host Padma Lakshmi guide you on a culinary trot across our tasty nation in 30-minute episodes covering New Jersey’s Peruvian scene, burritos in El Paso, Gullah Geechee history in South Carolina, and beyond. Released last year, we’re hoping we can get a post-pandemic encore season confirmed on the horizon real soon.

Watch it on Hulu.