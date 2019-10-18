8 movies to stream this Halloween

One of the best parts of Halloween is the movies.

Whether you're looking for something goofy and family-friendly or something to spook your socks off, there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

Here are eight movies to stream this Halloween, and where to find them:

1. "A Quiet Place"

One of 2018's biggest hits, "A Quiet Place," centers on a family living in a post-apocalyptic world forced to live in silence to avoid being ravaged by monsters.

Interestingly, the film was written and directed by John Krasinski -- Jim on "The Office" -- but that doesn't make it any less scary.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes

2. "Psycho"

A Halloween classic: "Psycho" centers on a young woman who visits a motel dominated by an angry, controlling, well... psycho.

A Hitchcock flick, you can get your jump-scare fix while watching this Oscar-nominated movie.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

3. "Hocus Pocus"

This 1993 comedy features Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as cooky 17th Century witches who are brought back to life by a boy from modern Salem.

No need to fear, the kids will love this one.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube. It also airs on Freeform.

4. "Goosebumps"

Another one for the family, this movie is an adaptation of R.L. Steine's children's books.

This one focuses on all sorts of creatures escaping from a storybook, with Jack Black and his crew working to save the day.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, Netflix, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

5. "Bird Box"

Based in another post-apocalyptic world, Sandra Bullock has to safely transport other people's kids to an oasis, evading monsters that they have to avoid seeing at all costs.

Where to find it: Netflix

6. "Casper"

Everybody loves a friendly ghost, or at least Kat and Dr. Harvey do once they meet him in their new digs: a haunted, crumbling mansion.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

7. "Ghostbusters"

What's Halloween without Bill Murphy and his proton pack?

Follow him and his crew as they try to rid New York City of all kinds of spooky spirits.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

8. "Beetlejuice"

The whole family will love watching the eccentric Beetlejuice help a recently deceased duo of the living inhabitants of their home.

Where to find it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu