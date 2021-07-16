'Jungle Cruise' stars Emily Blunt, The Rock reveal secrets to their successful marriages

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are still head over heels for one another.

The actors wed in July 2010 and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Since tying the knot, they've welcomed two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

Blunt, 38, recently spoke to E! New's "Daily Pop" podcast and revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"Just love," the "Wild Mountain Thyme" actress said. "You've got to keep loving and loving, and just listening."

EMILY BLUNT SAYS THAT BEING WITH HER KIDS HAS BEEN A ‘SAVING GRACE’ AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Also present for the conversation was Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who also spoke about his own marriage to Lauren Hashian, whom he wed in 2019.

"Anytime you have a disagreement, we immediately try to immediately get to the other side of it really quickly," he said. "I usually end up saying 'I'm sorry for the sh-- I just said.'"

JOHN KRASINSKI REACTS TO AMY SCHUMER'S JOKE THAT MARRIAGE TO EMILY BLUNT IS ‘FOR PUBLICITY’

The actor also described how being stuck in quarantine with Hashian, with whom he shares daughters Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3, strengthened their bond.

"What I found in watching Lauren, her incredible ability to manage babies and life and being a working mom as well, and manage a household," the 49-year-old actor gushed. "It's really incredible."

The two co-star in "Jungle Cruise," which will see Blunt's Dr. Lily Houghton recruit explorer Frank Wolff (Johnson) to help her track down a tree with unparalleled healing powers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flick, which also co-stars Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti, is based on a popular theme park ride at Disneyland.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Jungle Cruise" was one of the many movies to have shuffled its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now will hit theaters and Disney+ for an additional fee on Friday, July 30.