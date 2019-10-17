Hollywood stars dress up as their favorite celebs for Halloween

Every year, Hollywood stars go all out for Halloween, and when they do, there are undoubtedly some who pay tribute to their own favorite icons. Sometimes it's funny, sometimes it's cute, but it's always awesome.

Here's your definitive list to some of the best celebs as... other celebs.

Ellen DeGeneres as Sia

Every year, Ellen DeGeneres dresses in an outrageous costume as one of the year's biggest stars.

Past costumes have included Sofia Vergara and Nikki Minaj, but her dressing up as Sia (and performing "Chandelier") takes the cake.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

From one diva to another: Kylie Jenner lovingly dressed as Christina Aguilera from her music video for "Dirrty."

Aguilera's song was released in 2002, and Jenner donned the costume in 2016.

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan as Katy Perry and Left Shark

Every year, "Live!" co-hosts dress up together in clever and kooky costumes, and 2015 was no exception.

Ripa and former co-host Strahan dressed as Katy Perry -- during the star's 2015 Superbowl halftime show -- and Left Shark, a background dancer from the set that went viral after the game.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

The music legend and the cookbook author took to Instagram to show off arguably the best couples costume of all time.

Just last year, the power couple took to Instagram to show off their look, but revealed they were too tired to actually go anywhere.

Beyonce as Toni Braxton

Beyonce is a big fan of paying tribute to some of her favorite artists every year on Halloween.

Last year, she recreated the iconic album art for Toni Braxton's self-titled album, but with a twist: the text reads "Phoni Braxton."

Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton

The "Today Show" co-host participated in the show's Halloween-themed episode by dressing as one of today's biggest country crooners: Blake Shelton.

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

The Kardashian sisters are well-known for their detailed Halloween costumes, and last year, Kourtney did not disappoint.

Kardashian shared her look as the pop princess Ariana Grande, high pony and all.