Jack Black 'heartbroken' about 'School of Rock' costar Kevin Clark's death

Clark played drummer Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones in 2003 musical comedy.

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Jack Black reacted to the tragic news that his former "School of Rock" costar, Kevin Clark, died Wednesday after being fatally struck by a car. 

"Devastating news," Black wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

The actor shared photos of himself with Clark – one from the days filming the movie and another much more recent.

Clark played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in 2003 musical comedy. 

The 32-year-old was riding his bike in Chicago when he was hit in the early morning, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News in a statement.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center via paramedics and was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m.

Kevin Clark, known for playing Freddy Jones in 'School of Rock,' has died at the age of 32.

Kevin Clark, known for playing Freddy Jones in 'School of Rock,' has died at the age of 32. (Paramount Pictures)

The driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman. She was reportedly not arrested but issued non-specified citations.

Clark's mom, Allison, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday: "He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold."

Clark had no prior acting experience, but "just kind of shined" when given the opportunity, Allison recalled. "He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward."

Actress Miranda Cosgrove who played the Summer Hathaway in "School of Rock" also paid tribute to Clark on social media. 

Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed Kevin," she wrote. 

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Nate Day contributed to this report.

