'Hocus Pocus' sequel coming to Disney+: report

A sequel to "Hocus Pocus" is being developed for Disney+, according to a new report.

Per Collider, Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics") will write the follow up to the 1993 film starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

While no official casting has been announced, D'Angelo has been asked to bring back the original cast. Whether they'll serve as main or supporting characters is yet to be announced as well.

BETTE MIDLER ON RAND PAUL'S SYRIA COMMENTS: WE SHOULD 'BE MORE GRATEFUL' TO MAN WHO ASSAULTED HIM

The original story centers on three witches (Midler, Parker and Kathy Najimy) that are brought back to life after being executed in 17th century Salem.

Kenny Ortega -- director of the "High School Musical" franchise -- helmed the original, which was written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert based on a story by Garris and David Kerschner.

JUSTIN THEROUX RECREATES 'LADY AND THE TRAMP' SCENE WITH HIS DOG

According to Deadline, Disney Channel is also developing a made-for-television remake of the original "Hocus Pocus," which is set to feature a new cast and director.

The remake has been slammed by Ortega: "I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back" -- and Midler: "I know it's cheap. It's going to be cheap!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No release date for either film has been announced, but Disney+ will debut with original content such as "Lady and the Tramp" and "The Mandalorian" on November 12.