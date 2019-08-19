'Most beautiful girl in the world' Thylane Blondeau enjoys vacation in St. Barts: 'The most beautiful view'

A model once declared the “Most Beautiful Face in the World" is soaking up some sun — and enjoying "the most beautiful view."

Thylane Blondeau, who was given the accolade in 2018, recently took to social media to give her followers a peek at her tropical vacation in St. Barts.

In one post, the 18-year-old is seen rocking a red strapless swimsuit as she soaks in an outdoor bathtub filled with flower petals and the gorgeous ocean backdrop behind her.

MODEL CONSIDERED TO HAVE THE 'MOST BEAUTIFUL FACE IN THE WORLD' REVEALS NEW LOOK

MODEL THYLANE BLONDEAU POSTS 10 YEAR CHALLENGE FROM YEARS SHE WON 'MOST BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD' ACCOLADES

"The most beautiful view !!!🌺 @christopher_stbarth," she wrote alongside the photograph.

In a separate post, Blondeau shared a close-up shot of herself with a flower in her ear. She captioned the picture with a simple flower emoji.

THYLANE BLONDEAU TO LAUNCH FASHION LINE

Earlier this year, Blondeau participated in the viral 10 Year Challenge.

She posted a split of herself in the present alongside an image of her at just 6 years old, when she was given the accolade of “Most Beautiful Girl in the World.”

In 2018, her good looks earned her the new title of “Most Beautiful Face.” The ranking was done by independentcritics.com, specifically by professional film critic TC Candler.

Blondeau, who began modeling at age 4, is the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and French fashion designer Veronika Loubry.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in September, she modeled for the fashion brand BYBLOS in Milan Fashion Week.

In addition to her modeling work, Blondeau is a brand ambassador for L’Oreal and owns her own clothing line, Heaven May.

"‼️After working more than one year for you guys , HEAVEN MAY CLOTHING ( my brand ) is coming out really soon !! I can’t wait for u guys to see all the collection I made :)))) Ily and thank u for ur support 🖤❤️ @heavenmayclothing," she wrote on Instagram when she announced it last year.