Model Thylane Blondeau posts 10 Year Challenge from years she won 'Most Beautiful in the World' accolades

The model who was recently named “Most Beautiful Face in the World” 2018 participated in the viral 10 Year Challenge showing off the two record-breaking looks of her young life.

17-year-old French model Thylane Blondeau shared a split of herself today and an image of her at just 6 years old, when she was given the accolade of “Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” In 2018 she was awarded a “Most Beautiful in the World” title again alongside “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who was named “Most Handsome Face.” The ranking was done by independentcritics.com, specifically by professional film critic TC Candler.

THYLANE BLONDEAU WINS HER SECOND AWARD FOR ‘THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD’

The star posted the images as part of a viral trend in which people post an image of themselves from 2009 and 2019 to show the effects of age over the past decade.

“#10yearchallenge!!!” And thanks for the 2.9M !!! Ily guys so so much,” the teen captioned the photos.

'WORLDS MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL' THYLANE BLONDEAU TO LAUNCH FASHION LINE

It’s worth noting that her original photo broke with the standard for the 10-year-challenge and was from 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blondeau, who began modeling at age 4, is the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and French fashion designer Veronika Loubry. In addition to her modeling work, the star is also a brand ambassador for L’Oreal.