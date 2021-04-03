Mossimo Giannulli leaves federal prison after serving 5 months for college admissions scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has left the federal prison in California where he served five months for his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Online prison records viewed by Fox News confirm that actress Lori Loughlin's husband has been transferred to RRM Long Beach, a residential re-entry facility.

Giannulli, 57, spent the last five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara. He reported to prison in November, nearly one month after Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin to complete her two-month sentence.

According to its website, RRM Long Beach is a "residential reentry management field office." These types of facilities provide federal offenders "with community-based services that will assist with their reentry needs," the site states.

It's unclear whether Giannulli has returned home to his actress wife and their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli. RRM Long Beach is an administrative facility only and the Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment.

Attorneys for Giannulli also did not immediately respond.

Despite being transferred, Giannulli's prison release date is still listed as April 17.

Back in January, a judge denied Giannulli's request to finish his sentence under "home confinement" after being placed in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In his court filing, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said that while Giannulli's conditions behind bars were "more onerous than they would have been but for the pandemic," there was insufficient cause to release him to home custody.

Giannulli served 56 days in solitary upon reporting to prison for his five-month sentence on Nov. 19.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

The fashion designer addressed the court during his sentencing hearing in August and expressed regret for his involvement in the scandal.

"I do deeply regret ... the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct, I'm ready to accept consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," Giannulli said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney calling the five months he will serve "appropriate." Kearney dubbed Giannulli's crime more than "just overzealous parenting."