Olivia Jade responds to college admissions scandal comment in TikTok video

Olivia Jade Giannulli had a response for a troll who had a sly comment about the star's college experience.

"How's collage?" the user asked. Giannulli, 21, decided to pick on the commenter's typo in her reply.

"Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good," she said according to Yahoo. "I actually love collaging. I’m working on this really f–king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It’s chef’s kiss, beautiful work I’ve done."

The beauty blogger's mother, Lori Loughlin, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. on Dec. 28. She completed a two-month sentence there for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

Giannulli's father, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a facility in Lompoc, Calif. Similar to Loughlin, the fashion designer was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Giannulli has attempted to return to her YouTube career when she released a video last month to the platform for the first time since the scandal broke.

"This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," Jade began. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

In December, Giannulli spoke about her parents' involvement in the nationwide scandal in a prerecorded interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk."

"It's been hard, I think, for anybody," the former University of Southern California student admitted. "No matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

When the news of the bribery scandal broke in March 2019, Giannulli said she felt "embarrassed" and "ashamed."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up. And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I'm really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now," Giannulli continued.