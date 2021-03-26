Olivia Jade Giannulli recalls being 'publicly shamed' for Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is speaking out.

The 21-year-old influencer found herself caught up in her parents' drama when her mother Lori Loughlin and father Mossimo Giannulli were linked to the college admissions scandal, working to bribe their daughters' way into college.

Since news broke of their involvement, Olivia Jade has been relatively quiet, once explaining publicly that legal requirements kept her from speaking publicly on the matter.

Late last year, she opened up about the scandal during an episode of "Red Table Talk," though many thought she did little to repair her image.

Now, in a new TikTok video shared on Friday, Olivia Jade reflected on the fallout of her parents' involvement in -- and subsequent prison sentences for -- the scandal.

The young star sat outside in the sun while recounting a conversation with "a very inspirational woman."

"We were talking about ... being publicly shamed and I was like, 'Well my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not going to start to compare it to yours," she said. "She looked at me and she said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning 30. We're both still drowning.'"

Olivia Jade did not reveal the identity of the "very inspirational woman."

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now," the social media personality continued. "I think we're all very quick to judge, I think we're all very quick to put people down and I just want people to remember: If your feelings are hurting, or if they're valid to you, they're valid."

She added: "It doesn't matter if somebody's going through worse, you're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else and that should take away from you. We're all human beings."

Loughlin, 56, has completed her prison sentence while Giannulli is still serving his own. The two were both sentenced to varying hours of community service, fines and supervised release.