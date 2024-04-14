Morgan Wallen Nashville arrest: Singer acts like 'nothing can happen to him'

Morgan Wallen's Nashville, Tennessee, arrest last week at Eric Church's bar was not a big shock to locals in the famed Broadway district.

Jason Steen, who covers all-things Music City on ScoopNashville.com, exclusively told Fox News Digital that Wallen's antics were just "general downtown craziness."

"I wasn't surprised at all," Steen said. "He found it funny. There are several reports, even in the police reports … you know, he laughed through it all. He was on top of the roof. He found it hilarious.

"He's kind of known as the King of Broadway when he's down there, and so he kind of embodies that."

Wallen, 30, was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after an incident on Sunday, April 7, when a chair he allegedly threw landed on Broadway near two police officers after being thrown from the sixth story.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital.

Steen noted that Wallen acts like "nothing can happen to him; no matter what happens to him, he's going to come out fine."

"And, to his credit, he's had a couple of pretty big scandals and arrests that, at the end of the day, he came out ahead."

Wallen is a staple on Broadway, a bustling entertainment district in the heart of downtown Nashville which is known just as much for its live music as it is for its nightlife.

"He's down there frequently," Steen said. "More than any other folks on Broadway." Unlike some stars who have contractual obligations with their names tied to a bar, Wallen will just "show up randomly" at a honky tonk and make his way down Broadway, just like "a regular tourist would."

"Locals don't really go there much … it's definitely a tourist center, but he will make his way through the bar, kind of bar-hopping around there," Steen said. "It's kind of weird. He just kind of claimed Broadway as his and no one else has done that in the country scene."

Steen reminisced on the old Broadway days when country music stars could be seen at almost any bar in town, but he said that "times have changed" since the late ‘90s. "They’re just not down here anymore," he noted.

Wallen will "stay til the bars close," Steen said, which in Nashville means 3 a.m. "He doesn't have a big entourage like you would expect … it's a small, little group that he hangs out with. He will walk up, sit at a bar and just talk to, I guess fans or, you know, whoever else is over there. It's kind of wild. You don't see that a lot from the country stars anymore."

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ .

When it comes to the ramifications of the charges against him, Steen does not anticipate any major penalties.

"Those will be pled down to some disorderly conduct, I'm certain. He is not the first person to throw a chair off a rooftop in Nashville," Steen said. "I don't expect anything to come of it, honestly."

Wallen's alleged chair-throwing incident happened just days after he kicked off the "One Night at a Time 2024" tour. Wallen is slated to perform in two weeks in Missouri with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins before a headlining gig in the California desert at the Stagecoach festival.