Supermodel Molly Sims reveals #1 tip to avoid holiday weight gain

Molly Sims is revealing her secrets for staying svelte.

The supermodel and actress, 51, recently told Fox News Digital her tips for avoiding weight gain during the most wonderful time of the year – and the easiest to pack on pounds.

"Don't go to a holiday party starving," the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast host advises, adding that it’s important to be prepared before heading to an event.

She says if you have one alcoholic drink at a party, then have a nonalcoholic one in between before going back for more booze.

"You just kind of want to set yourself up for success," she says, adding "protein, protein, protein and do your protein all day. You're more your carbs in night."

She continues, "But I think the holiday season can be crazy. You know, everyone is out, everybody's drinking, everything's going. There's, you know, lots going on in terms of like just normal, you know, what the holidays bring."

Sims says "being organized" before heading to a gathering is "a really, really big thing. But again, I highly suggest not going to parties hungry because that can be tricky."

"It's not all or nothing. I think this is where we kind of get that mentality, right?" — Molly Sims

But she says her best advice is that "one bad night, two bad nights is not what packs on the pounds. It's just a little bit here. A little bit there."

Sims, who is a mother of three, advises: "If you have children. Do not eat their food and then eat your food. So, the chicken fingers, the pizza, the pasta, the f------ tater tots, the leftover fries. That alone. You don't even realize a little bit here, a little bit here, a little bit here."

She adds, "And then you're going into holidays. So now you're like cookies, brownies, Christmas decorated fudge brownie – I don't even know, like whatever. And then you're constantly – you don't even realize it. That’s a big tip that has helped a lot of people."

Sims says that advice helped her because she would think she’s not overindulging, then realize "like I've had a box of tater tots."

To keep her skin healthy, Sims uses exfoliating pads from her beauty company, YSE Beauty. She says her husband even uses them.

"It's getting into that beard, getting all that sunscreen, sweat, day, like all that off," she says.

Exfoliation is the most important part of a skincare routine for both men and women, she says.

Sims also gives her advice on getting better sleep, which she says has changed since she’s gotten older and includes "creating rituals, really good pillowcases, keeping it cold, blackouts [curtains]."

She is also a spokesperson for Natrol, "which is a drug-free melatonin. It's a gummy that's so easy to take and keeps you asleep and you stay asleep. More importantly, you fall asleep."

She says she doesn’t like taking pills before she goes to sleep and melatonin and magnesium "have been two game changers that I've really done in the past year."

She says she doesn't use them every night, but "I've been in different time zones, crazy, I have three children, I have three companies… But blackouts. Let me tell you something; a blackout, melatonin. It's like a game changer. Don't underestimate the blackout."

Sims has been married to producer Scott Stuber for 13 years.

"I think we're really good at supporting each other," she says when asked about her secret to a happy marriage. "And it will never be even, right? So, one of us is going through something or trying to figure something out," adding that they take turns being there for each other.

She jokes, "I think he likes that I work. He won't ever say that, but I think it keeps me busy. It keeps my mind, you know, it keeps me alive."

She says he also loves that she’s a "really involved mom, you know? And I might love sports as much as he does, but I think, listen, it gets hard. Three kids and both parents, you know, trying to work and be entrepreneurial and taking chances and risks and, you know, but also at the end of the day, showing up. I think that's what makes our marriage work, is he shows up for me and the kids, and then I, I reciprocate right back."