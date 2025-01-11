James Woods' home survives California fires; Jennifer Garner, Molly Sims' also among celebrity homes spared

James Woods was among celebrities whose homes were spared from the destruction of the California wildfires.

Though the actor initially feared his house had been lost to the flames that consumed the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades Tuesday, Woods shared a positive update when he returned to the property after evacuating.

"A miracle has happened," Woods wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video of the view from his deck.

"We managed to get to our property and our home that we were told is gone forever is still standing. In this hellish landscape, ‘standing’ is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us."

In the clip shared by Woods, he panned the camera over "everything below us," to show scorched ground and buildings that had been reduced to rubble as plumes of smoke continued to rise in the distance.

"That's Pali High School," he said while filming wreckage on the charter school's campus.

"That's our neighbor's home," Woods said, zooming in on a badly damaged house.

The video continued as Woods filmed a young man pouring water on bushes and wood siding.

"Francis, whose father we saved, is now putting out fires now on our hillside," he said. In a previous X post, Woods described how he had helped organize the evacuation of an elderly neighbor.

Woods gave his viewers a 360-degree view of the destruction before zooming in again on his neighbor's house.

"Jeez, look at this," Woods said. "Oh my God."

In a followup post, Woods thanked his fans for their support.

"So many beautiful messages from all of you," he said. "I’m so happy and grateful, but, honestly, the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon.

"It’s so fundamentally gut-wrenching and upsetting, it’s almost hard to celebrate the joyous news that our home survived."

In addition to Woods, a number of other stars have revealed their homes were spared from the devastating wildfires.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner confirmed her home survived the Palisades Fire as she returned to her neighborhood in Pacific Palisades to volunteer.

During an interview with MSNBC Friday, the actress stood amid rubble as she reflected on the destruction.

"My heart bleeds for my friends," Garner said. "I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house," she added. "You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

The "Alias" alum teared up as she revealed that one of her friends had died in the wildfires.

"I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender. So, I don't feel like we should talk about it yet," Garner said. "I did lose a friend. She didn't get out in time."

Molly Sims

Molly Sims' home in Pacific Palisades was also still standing after the wildfires ripped through the area.

The actress shared a carousel of images on Instagram showing the fires and their aftermath, writing "Right now, our home is okay."

"I say that with a heavy heart, knowing that so many can’t say the same," she continued. "Our sweet community has experienced the UNIMAGINABLE, and my heart is shattered. Entire neighborhoods, homes, schools, playgrounds, restaurants — places that held memories, laughter, and so much of what made us who we are — are gone. My friends have lost everything. I can hardly put into words the pain and devastation that surrounds us."

Sims marveled about the solidarity she had seen in the community and praised first responders.

"Yet, in the midst of this heartache, I’m truly in awe of the strength and unity that has emerged," she wrote. "People have come together in ways I never thought possible — helping to shelter and care for each other, offering support even when the weight of it all feels overwhelming.

"The FIRST RESPONDERS and firefighters, working tirelessly around the clock, even when stretched beyond thin, are nothing short of heroes. Their dedication is saving lives, and their courage is beyond measure. Please know they did EVERYTHING in their power, we ran out of water.

"I’ve shared resources on my page and will continue to do so as we all navigate through this. @ysebeauty is moving very quickly to find meaningful ways to support the community. If you can, please help in any way you can. I believe, with all my heart, that we will get through this together.

"But in the meantime, please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Your messages, your love, and your support mean the world. Thank you," she concluded, signing off with "Pali strong."

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth revealed her home survived, and she thanked ex-husband Peter Facinelli for providing shelter to her family during the wildfires.

The actress, who shares daughters Fiona, Lola and Luca with Facinelli, evacuated with husband Dave Abrams and her daughters to her ex-husband's home Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, she shared an emotional video to Instagram, writing in the caption, "i wanted to let you know that we are safe. peter and his family took us in and have been so kind. i am deeply saddened for our city. and just feel numb.

"our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos," she continued. "dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers.

"i am grateful we are all ok and have a home to return to," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum added. "this will effect people differently, so reach out, and offer to help, it really does mean so much. thank you for all the love that is being sent this way."

Steve Guttenberg

Steve Guttenberg revealed his house had been spared as he toured the aftermath of the Palisades Fire.

During an interview with The Associated Press, the actor shared that he had mixed feelings about how his home had survived while so many others' properties were destroyed.

"Just this morning, I woke up, and I was really conscious of my mental state and my mental health, because the last three days I’ve seen so much tragedy," Guttenberg said. He told the outlet his home has electricity but no running water.

Guttenberg thanked God that his block was safe, but he said about 20 homes were burned "pretty bad" in his 80-home community after wind-whipped fires tore across Los Angeles, destroying homes and clogging roadways as tens of thousands fled.

He told the AP the fire was the worst he has seen in his life. Guttenberg had returned to his neighborhood to help others who stayed behind with relief efforts. The "Police Academy" star has helped move cars to clear the street, handed out food and assisted neighbors from out their homes.

"I’ve seen people scared, people in wheelchairs, mothers and fathers trying to find their kids, people having anxiety and panic attacks," Guttenberg said.

"All these houses behind me burned to the ground where their families enjoyed wonderful times together with their friends and family," he added. "There’s really a lot of pain going on right now. I’m doing whatever I can to help alleviate it."

Guttenberg said he was unsure how the film and TV industry will be able to help during the beginning of awards season.

"Everybody’s gonna do what regular people do — help each other, give each other food and water, help each other in their backyards, in their front yards," he said. "Even though somebody’s an actor, producer, writer, director, we’re all just people. ... Maybe people can donate at one point to some sort of fund. But I just think be a good neighbor right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.