'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter shows off abs in Instagram post: 'You look beautiful'

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter showed some skin in her most recent Instagram post.

The 21-year-old actress Monday posted a photo of herself donning a red crop top and jeans. Her long black hair — which, up until recently, was dyed red — fell over her shoulders in loose curls. Winter appears to be wearing minimal makeup as she stands with her hands on her hips, showing off her abs as she offers a soft smile to the camera.

“A wild smart a-- with nap hair spotted on the set of @abcmodernfam,” she captioned the post, in part.

The image — which had more than 470,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon — garnered thousands of comments from fans, many of whom complimented the TV star.

“Beautiful!” wrote one of Winter’s “Modern Family” co-stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Queen of cuteness,” wrote a second.

“Gorgeous,” commented another admirer.

“You look beautiful,” said a fourth.

The post comes after Winter touched on a variety of topics — from dealing with body-shaming trolls to why she left college — in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July.

At the time, Winter said she is looking forward to auditioning for more “adult roles” now that the beloved sitcom that propelled her to fame is coming to an end.

"It's strange to think that it's coming to an end," she said. "It will be hard to say goodbye. It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more."

“Alex is a great character but Alex doesn't change a ton... I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I'm an adult as Alex, so it's a little different than the roles I want to play,” she added of her “Modern Family” character.

“I don't want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now,” she concluded.