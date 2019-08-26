Ryan Reynolds trolls wife, Blake Lively, on birthday with candid Instagram photos

Even Blake Lively isn’t immune to Ryan Reynolds’ love of a good laugh.

Reynolds, marking his wife's 32nd birthday on Sunday, turned to Instagram with candid photos of the "Gossip Girl" alum, nearly all of which showed her with her eyes closed.

“Happy Birthday @blakelively,” the “Deadpool” actor, 42, captioned the post, which had more than 6 million likes as of Monday afternoon.

“Haha! Happy birthday, she’s still always so beautiful,” “Stanger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown gushed in response to the less-than-flattering pics.

“This is absolutely hilarious! Happy birthday beautiful!” wrote another admirer.

“They are seriously the cutest, most fun couple on the planet!” commented a third.

It's no secret that Reynolds likes to poke fun at some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. As for Lively, the “Simple Favor” star has also needled her husband in the past.

For his birthday in 2017, for instance, Lively posted a photo to Instagram of Reynolds and actor Ryan Gosling — but largely cut her husband out of the pic.

“Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote alongside the post at the time.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — are expecting their third child. Lively revealed the news in May when she stepped out to support her husband's film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu,” at the premiere in New York City. (He voiced Pikachu.)

She was all smiles as she took solo pictures on the carpet. She also posed next to Reynolds who sweetly put his hand on her back.

The pair are already parents to two daughters: Inez, 2, and James, 4.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.