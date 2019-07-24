'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter shows off red hair, teases upcoming project in Instagram selfie

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Tuesday with an eye-catching selfie showing off her red hair while teasing a new project.

“Filming something new that I’m really excited about,” the 21-year-old captioned the post. It’s not clear what project the actress is working on.

“Proud is an understatement,” one person commented on the pic.

“Absolutely stunning,” said another.

“So pretty! Loving the hair!” said a third.

The post comes after Winter touched on a variety of topics — from dealing with body-shaming trolls to why she left college — in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

At the time, Winter said she is looking forward to auditioning for more “adult roles” now that the beloved sitcom that propelled her to fame is coming to an end.

"It's strange to think that it's coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye. It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more,” she said.

“Alex is a great character but Alex doesn't change a ton... I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I'm an adult as Alex, so it's a little different than the roles I want to play,” she added of her “Modern Family” character.

“I don't want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now,” she concluded.