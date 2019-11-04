‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter says she goes to therapy ‘every week’ to stay ‘mentally, physically’ healthy

Ariel Winter is making a point to inform people about mental and physical health.

The former child star attended the Kids in the Spotlight charity event on Saturday at the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles and discussed the importance of children putting their health first.

"I think it's really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority," Winter told Entertainment Tonight.

The “Modern Family” star has been outspoken with her fans about her journey in keeping quality of life in top shape as well as the physical and mental regimen she adheres to on a consistent basis.

"You can take care of yourself and not be selfish,” she said. “You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. And I think that that's something that I didn't do for a very long time and I'm doing that now and that feels great."

Winter, 21, said she understands the importance of self-care, which for the “Sofia the First” voice-performer includes “exercising,” and going “to therapy every week.”

"We only get one life and you've gotta live your own, you've gotta do as much as you can to make sure you're feeling healthy mentally and physically and that's something that I'm doing a lot more of now and it's nice," she added.

Winter recently opened up to Women’s Health about switching antidepressant medications and how it enabled her to completely transform herself.

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” she revealed.

“I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she added. “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

When Winter found the right combination she felt her metabolism was “turned back on."

And seeing the results in her body helped change her outlook on life – “When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life.”

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.