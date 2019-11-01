Ariel Winter talks switching medication and losing weight: 'I'm feeling more energized and healthier'

Ariel Winter is in a great place in her life both mentally and physically.

The "Modern Family" star, 21, opened up about switching antidepressant medications in a new interview with Women’s Health and how that's enabled her to transform herself inside and out.

One result of Winter's new medication is weight loss, which the actress admitted she struggled with on her old prescription.

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” she revealed.

“I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she added. “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

When Winter found the right combination she felt her metabolism was “turned back on."

And seeing the results in her body helped change her outlook on life -- “When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life.”

Winter's new gym routine now consists of doing less cardio and more weight training. “I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight, I’m looking to gain muscle,” she explained. “I don’t weigh myself, I don't care about that.”

The entertainer said that she's committed to making her mental health a priority which includes eating healthy and creating new gym routines with her trainer.

“I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better,” Winter said. “I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.”