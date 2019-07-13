'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter says she’s 'not really a fame person'

Though the beloved sitcom “Modern Family” has arguably propelled Ariel Winter to stardom, the actress — who has long played the character Alex Dunphy on the show — admitted this week that she doesn’t consider herself to be a “fame person.”

"I'm not really a fame person. That wasn't why — that's not why I do what I do. I like to act. I like to work," Winter, 21, told The Hollywood Reporter this week in a candid interview. The actress spoke on a variety of topics, namely her post-"Modern Family” plans and the online criticism she's dealt with.

Winter — who has defended herself against body-shaming trolls in the past — also revealed to the publication she once tried to change herself to please others.

"I don't know what it is about me. I feel like people sometimes think that just because they see us on TV that they're in our lives and they get to comment in such a harsh way. I think that's very confusing," Winter told The Hollywood Reporter of the online criticism she sometimes receives.

"I wanted to try to change the things that they were saying... Maybe I need to lose weight, maybe I should have my hair this color, and I tried doing all of those things. And it didn't change anything. Then it was something else to criticize" she added. "I learned that people will say what they say regardless... So really I spent so much time trying to make other people happy that I didn't make myself happy... But I try now to ignore the mean comments. I have not had a lot of success with ignoring them recently."

As for her plans following the 11th and final season of “Modern Family," Winter said she wants to audition for more “adult” roles.

"It's strange to think that it's coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye. It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I'm excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more,” she said. “Alex is a great character but Alex doesn't change a ton... I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I'm an adult as Alex, so it's a little different than the roles I want to play. I don't want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now."