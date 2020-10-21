Miranda Lambert's 'Settling Down' music video stars husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert's latest music video was a family affair.

The 36-year-old country star dropped the video for her song "Settling Down" on Wednesday and it featured her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The clip opens with Miranda riding a horse before cutting to a shot of the singer-songwriter sitting in the grass, scribbling in a notebook while sipping a glass of wine.

Not far from the songstress is McLoughlin, fishing off of a dock.

He casts his line in Lambert's direction, eliciting a laugh from the couple.

Later in the video, the singer could be seen cuddling up with her beau in a hammock before the pair held hands and danced in an open field.

Next, the video featured a scene of Lambert and McLoughlin cooking a meal together in the kitchen. In the scene, McLoughlin shows off his muscles without a shirt.

Finally, the two were seen embracing as Lambert and her horse from the first shot finally arrive at the duo's shared home.

"I'm a little wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds," she sings in the chorus. "One heart going both directions / One love and a couple of questions / Am I settling up / Or settling down? / Am I settling up / Or settling down?"

Lambert revealed she'd married McLoughlin in February of 2019 after previously being married to fellow country star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

The video arrived just hours before the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The star's "Bluebird" music video is nominated for video of the year and female video of the year.