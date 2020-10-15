Miranda Lambert wishes husband Brendan McLoughlin happy birthday with sweet message

Miranda Lambert couldn't help but gush over her "dreamboat" husband Brendan McLoughlin on his special day.

To mark McLoughlin's birthday on Wednesday, the "Wildcard" songstress took to social media to post an adoring tribute.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," she wrote. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. ❤️ (and I love your obsession with cows🐄) #nyc #dreamboat."

Lambert, 36, also shared several snapshots of McLoughlin including, one which featured the Grammy-award winning singer kissing her husband on the cheek and another pic of McLoughlin with one of their pups, among other photos.

The "Bluebird" singer has been posting pictures of her hubby on social media as of late. Last week, she shared a few shirtless pictures of the former NYPD officer as he did some heavy labor on her farm.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all!” she captioned the post. “Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter.”

The country superstar also raved about her husband with the hashtags "Shirtless Farm Husband” and “You’re Welcome.”

Lambert and McLoughlin secretly married in 2019.

They’ve spent a majority of this year out of the spotlight due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer said this summer that their bond has only gotten stronger.

"If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," the “Tin Man” singer said in an interview with New York's Country 94.7 in July.

"The first month I had a lot of fun," Lambert said. "Well, not fun but I was like, 'OK, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'"

She also admitted that she "cooked too much and ate way too much" at the beginning but eventually found new "stuff to do."

