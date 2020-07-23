Miranda Lambert says quarantining with husband Brendan McLoughlin has been a 'good test' of marriage

Miranda Lambert and her hubby Brendan McLoughlin have been putting their time in quarantine to good use.

Like many around the globe, Lambert, 36, has been hunkered down with McLoughlin as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on.

The "Bluebird" songstress recently spoke with New York's Country 94.7, opening up about life in quarantine with her husband, who she secretly married in 2019.

"If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," she stated.

"The first month I had a lot of fun," Lambert said. "Well, not fun but I was like, 'Okay, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'"

The singer said that she "cooked too much and ate way too much," but is now finding other "stuff to do."

She also pointed out the "uneasy" feeling of not knowing when she'll be able to return to work.

"The fans and the feeling," Lambert said, are the things she misses the most.

"I guess nothing made me realize that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate and I just can't do it," she explained. "I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call."

Lambert and McLoughlin have also kept busy with their new kitten, Tequila, who the pair rescued while on a Texas highway.

"He's ridiculous. He's up at six a.m., on [level] 11," Lambert laughed. "He so little ... I can't leave him anywhere."