Miranda Lambert gushes over shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin as they do manual labor on her farm

Miranda Lambert shared a few shirtless pictures of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he did some heavy labor on her farm.

The “Bluebird” singer couldn’t help gush over the former NYPD officer while they baled hay for their animals.

In the clips Lambert, 36, shared on Thursday, McLoughlin’s muscles were taut as he moved the barrels of hay into a tractor.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all!” the singer captioned her post. “Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter.”

The country superstar raved about her husband with the hashtags "Shirtless Farm Husband” and “You’re Welcome.”

Lambert and McLoughlin got secretly married in 2019. They’ve spent a majority of this year out of the spotlight due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer said this summer that their bond has only gotten stronger.

"If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," the “Tin Man” singer said in an interview with New York's Country 94.7 in July.

"The first month I had a lot of fun," Lambert said. "Well, not fun but I was like, 'OK, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'"

She also admitted that she "cooked too much and ate way too much" at the beginning but eventually found new "stuff to do."