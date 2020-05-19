Miranda Lambert updates fans on road trip with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miranda Lambert gave fans an update on the road trip from Nashville, Tenn. to New York that she’s doing with husband Brendan McLoughlin in their new recreational vehicle.

Lambert, 36, previously revealed that she and McLoughlin purchased a new Airstream RV that they dubbed “The Sheriff.” In a recent post on her Instagram, the singer explained that after getting a little stir crazy at home amid the coronavirus quarantine, they decided to camp their way to visit family in New York.

“6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles,” Lambert wrote on Monday. “Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN... Virgina to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace.”

She added: “Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused. I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music ( which I love and miss terribly).”

Lambert went on to heap praise on her husband, whom she previously called “the most amazing travel companion” by highlighting his navigation prowess.

“B drives too and is the best navigator. We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in. Took a few times but we worked out the kinks,” she explained.

The lengthy caption came along with a series of snaps from their road trip, including one in which Lambert celebrates backing the RV into a campsite for the first time. Another shows the couple using their Dutch oven, which the singer explained helped them make a childhood recipe she remembers fondly.

“One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe ‘campfire casserole’ in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now.”

In early May, Lambert revealed that she and her husband bought the camper after she started to experience some anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After spending these last few months at home ( a much needed break and time to nest) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member,” she wrote at the time, referencing the new vehicle.