Miranda Lambert praises husband Brendan McLoughlin as ‘most amazing travel companion’ after new RV purchase

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin will have the open road ahead of them after the pair picked up a shiny new toy.

Lambert, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with her followers that she and McLoughlin obtained a brand new Airstream recreational vehicle and said that despite her storied career and long touring run, she hadn’t seen much of the country and was looking forward to the excursions she and her former police officer husband have in their future.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time. ‘I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t seen much of anything,’" Lambert wrote in a lengthy caption showing a photo of the pair smiling in front of their new trailer – a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. “I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been.”

MIRANDA LAMBERT CRITICIZED, CLEARS AIR AFTER SHARING THROWBACK PHOTO WITH ‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC

Lambert said she wanted to use the time to tap into a different creative space mentally that being holed up in her Nashville home didn’t afford her, calling the coronavirus physical distancing period a “much-needed break and time to nest.”

“After spending these last few months at home ( a much needed break and time to nest) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music,” Lambert wrote. “I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband , and we decided to add a family member.”

MIRANDA LAMBERT RECALLS GOING THROUGH A 'REALLY HARD TIME' FOLLOWING BLAKE SHELTON DIVORCE

Dubbing their new purchase “The Sheriff,” Lambert explained that she has been a collector of vintage trailers and said she let go of a few of her others in order to make space for the newest addition to her fleet.

“I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it,” she said. “Until I get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.”

The new change for Lambert comes just a month after she revealed that her anxiety was “through the roof” amid the COVID-19 outbreak and shared a comforting gift that she had received from her parents along with a handwritten note.

"Sending love from home, love mom and dad (be safe)," read the note that came accompanied by bottles of wine and snacks.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS HER ANXIETY IS 'THROUGH THE ROOF' AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I haven't really known what to say on social media during all this. I'm not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," she captioned the Instagram post.

The singer confirmed that, like the rest of her fellow country artists, she has "no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights" for the next few months as the pandemic continues to spread around the globe.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOHN PRINE'S DEATH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: 'JUST GUTTING'

"Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the sate (sic) of the world right now is still through the roof," she wrote.

In order to cope, the singer revealed she's been spending her time having "virtual happy hours with friends," as well as cooking, cleaning, and spending time with her dogs and horses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that she and McLoughlin have been spending time "just being together quietly."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.