Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin rescue kitten on Texas highway during road trip

Miranda Lambert, a major animal activist and dog rescuer, is adding a new kitten to her growing pet family.

On Sunday, the country music star, 36, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, rescued a stray kitten from a Texas highway while on a cross-country road trip.

Lambert explained on social media how McLaughlin was driving and suddenly did a U-turn when he spotted the tiny animal on the road.

"Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn... Me to B: “why are you turning around? “B to me: “there’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop," she wrote.

She continued, "Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him. 👏👏We stopped at mom and dads on the way home. Dad has a new bestie. This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ. He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. 💙😻. Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!"

Back in May, Lambert updated fans about her road trip with McLoughlin after the couple purchased a new Airstream RV that they dubbed “The Sheriff.”

On Instagram, the singer explained that after getting a little stir-crazy at home amid the coronavirus quarantine, they decided to camp their way to visit family in New York.

“6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles,” Lambert wrote. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN... Virgina to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace.”

She added: “Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused. I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music ( which I love and miss terribly).”

Lambert went on to heap praise on her husband, whom she previously called “the most amazing travel companion” by highlighting his navigation prowess.

“B drives too and is the best navigator. We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in. Took a few times but we worked out the kinks,” she said.

