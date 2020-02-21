'Miracle on Ice' 40 years ago was so great, TWO movies were made about it

The "Miracle on Ice" was a medal-round hockey game between the United States and the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid New York that is considered one of the greatest sports underdog stories in U.S. history.

The modern David-vs.-Goliath tale -- which pitted the underdog American team of young amateur college-age players against the professional Soviet team that had won the gold medal in five of the previous six Winter Olympics -- was so unexpected and thrilling that it inspired TWO movies.

The first was 1981's "Miracle on Ice," an ABC made-for-TV movie that starred Karl Malden as Herb Brooks, coach of the U.S. team.

The second came years later. "Miracle," released in 2004 starred Kurt Russell as Brooks and was screened in theaters.

The real-life "Miracle on Ice" played out amid the Cold War with the Soviets -- as well as the Iran hostage crisis of 1979-1981, when the mood in the U.S. was rather grim as 52 American diplomats and others were being held captive. So the Amercans' hockey victory helped lift the spirits of the entire country.

The U.S. victory was coined the "Miracle on Ice" after ABC broadcaster Al Michaels famously asked, "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" as the clock ran out on the Soviets. The U.S. team's victory sent them to the gold-medal game against Finland, which the U.S. also won.

With this February marking the 40th anniversary of the game, here's a look back at the two movies -- and how they told the story.

"Miracle on Ice" (1981)

"Miracle on Ice" was a fact-based TV movie made for ABC in 1981 that uses actual game footage as well as Al Michaels' and former NHL goalie Ken Dryden's original commentary from the 1980 Winter Games.

It stars Karl Malden in the role of coach Herb Brooks, as well as Steve Guttenberg as Jim Craig, goaltender for the U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Malden was a famous actor who died in 2009. Before his role in "Miracle on Ice," which he portrayed while in his late 60s, Malden starred in a number of famous pictures including "A Streetcar Named Desire," "On the Waterfront," and 1970's "Patton."

He was later known for the TV series "The Streets of San Francisco," with a young Michael Douglas, as well as a long-running TV ad campaign for American Express.

Guttenberg is famous for his roles in 1982's "Diner" as well as the "Police Academy" movie series.

"Miracle" (2004)

"Miracle" stars Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks in the 21-century adaptation.

It was released in theaters in February 2004, making over $64 million. It made more than $19 million during its opening weekend.

Patricia Clarkson who is known for "The Green Mile" and the "Maze Runner" movie series -- plays his wife Patti Brooks.

Jim Craig is played by Eddie Cahill, while Mike Eruzione, who scored the winning goal versus the Soviets -- is played while Patrick O'Brien Demsey.

Brooks -- who later coached in the NHL for four teams -- died in a car accident in August 2003 at age 66, just months before the movie's release. His Olympic achievement was made more special by the fact that, as a player, he was cut from the 1960 U.S. Olympic team, the only previous American hockey squad to win the gold.

"This film is dedicated to the memory of Herb Brooks, who died shortly following principal photography. He never saw it. He lived it," the end credits state.

It won the award for best sports movie at the ESPY's in 2004.