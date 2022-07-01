'Stranger Things' part two premiere causes Netflix to crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The part two premiere of "Stranger Things" Season four reportedly caused Netflix to crash, subscribers reported.

Netflix dropped part two of the latest season Friday, weeks after dropping the first part of the season on May 27.

The first part included seven episodes, while part two includes the final two episodes of Season four.

However, once the episodes hit the streaming platform at 3 a.m. EST, many users took to social media to complain Netflix had crashed.

"anyones else’s netflix crashed? i’m assuming too many ppl online waiting for volume 2," one user wrote.

"i know y'all did not just make Netflix crash," another wrote.

"I did not just count down the seconds like it's New Years for Netflix to crash," another added.

Despite the excitement, "Stranger Things" Season four part two has some fans concerned. Co-creator Ross Duffer hinted that the ending of this season is "darker" and has a more "ominous feeling."

"I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into volume 2, for sure," Duffer said in an interview with Variety.

"I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

There is a confirmed Season five of "Stranger Things," although no release date has been confirmed. Season five will be the final season.