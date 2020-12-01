Millie Bobby Brown says fame is 'still overwhelming' as she tearfully recalls 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

Mille Bobby Brown recalled a fan encounter that left her in tears while she was out Christmas shopping with her mom.

The 16-year-old actress gained notoriety for her role in "Stranger Things," and while she says she is still learning how to deal with fame at an early age, she isn't always comfortable being photographed or filmed without her consent.

Brown made the revelation on her Instagram Story on Monday. In a now-deleted video, the young star explained she was out Christmas shopping with her mom and, while paying for gifts, a fan approached her to ask if she could film her.

"A girl came up to me and asked if I was whoever, and I said, 'Yes.' She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'No.' But why would anyone want to take a video of me? It's not like the both of us," she said in a black-and-white video that appears to be shot from inside of a car.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S SAG OUTFIT CALLED OUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BEING TOO 'MATURE'

"At the end of the day, I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be," the teen continued.

Despite her request, Brown said the fan filmed her anyway, leading her to ask for privacy because she's a "human being" too.

"'What more can I ask from you?' I asked her and she said, 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no,'" Brown said while shedding tears.

"It just makes me uspet when people try to push the boundary and I just wish people were more respectful. I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it...where are my rights to say no?"

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN SHARES THE 'STRANGER THINGS' SCENE THAT MADE HER VOMIT

"I'm making this video to say you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are, what they do, show respect," she added.

The "Enola Holmes" star later reassured fans she was "totally fine now" in a follow-up post to her Instagram Story. She wrote she "was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected. Its important to set your boundaries (sic)and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one and other!"

That same day, the official Twitter account for the "Stranger Things" writers' room posted a reminder about being kind.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy," the tweet reads, although it's unclear if it was in response to Brown's video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reports also say Brown recently deleted her Tik Tok account.