Netflix sued over 'Enola Holmes' movie for copyright infringement by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate

The family estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator and author of all the Sherlock Holmes stories, is suing Netflix over copyright and trademark infringement for its upcoming movie "Enola Holmes."

The author, writer and director of the Millie Bobby Brown-led film are also being sued, as well as Nancy Springer, the author of "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" book series, on which the movie is based.

In the film, Brown plays Sherlock and Mycroft's younger sister, Enola, who is also a skilled detective. Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and Fiona Shaw also star in the flick. It is set to premiere on the streaming service in September.

According to Deadline, the family of the iconic author claims that the “copyright infringement arises from defendants unauthorized copying of original creative expression by [Conan Doyle] in copyrighted Sherlock Holmes stories.”

A 19-page complaint was filed Wednesday in a New Mexico federal court.

The suit is also claiming that while much of Conan Doyle's earlier Sherlock stories are part of the public domain, the writer's later 10 stories about the British investigator (published between 1923 and 1927) are private because those tales delve into his emotional state.

The family estate claims that after Conan Doyle's eldest son was killed in WWI, he returned to writing Sherlock but realized “it was no longer enough that the Holmes character was the most brilliant rational and analytical mind. Holmes needed to be human. The character needed to develop human connection and empathy.”

After creating the character in 1887, Conan Doyle wrote 56 short stories and four novels about the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. John Watson.

Fox News reached out to Netflix for comment.