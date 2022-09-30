Billy Ray Cyrus, singer Firerose have 'been dating for awhile,' did not overlap with marriage to Tish: report

Billy Ray Cyrus has gotten back to dating.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, announced their separation in April. Five months later, Billy Ray is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

According to People magazine, the couple have "been dating for a while" but did not begin their romance while the country star was still married to Tish.

"They've been dating for a little while," a source told the outlet. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

The pair sparked engagement rumors last week when Firerose was seen wearing a diamond ring. In August, Firerose seemed to confirm her relationship with Billy Ray in an Instagram post.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy," she captioned her selfie with Billy Ray.

Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," on April 6 in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The filing also indicated that Tish and Billy Ray have lived separately since February 2020. It appears the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and Tish is asking the court to make an "equitable division and distribution" of the marital assets.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993. The couple share five adult children together – Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Brandi, 34, Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.

This isn't the first time the couple have initiated divorce proceedings.

Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 201, but ended up withdrawing his petition months later.

"I've dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together," the country music star told "The View" at the time. "Things are the best they've ever been."

Tish filed for divorce in 2013, telling People magazine: "This is a personal matter, and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

However, the two managed to work things out in couple's therapy.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," they said in a statement in July 2013.

"We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.