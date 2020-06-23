Miley Cyrus reveals she decided to stay sober after vocal surgery because of ‘family history’ of addiction

Miley Cyrus was forced into sobriety after her vocal cord surgery in November 2019 and she recently revealed she hasn’t had a drink since.

"I’ve been sober sober for the past six months," she told Variety.

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer revealed her decision to remain sober happened after she thought about her family’s history.

“My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable,” Cyrus said of her mother, Tish.

Cyrus also thought carefully about her father Billy Ray’s upbringing.

“My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself,” she said.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she said of her therapy sessions and decision to remain sober.

Cyrus admitted not everyone in her age group has been as supportive.

“It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun,'" she said. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.'”

The “Slide Away” singer ultimately said sobriety is the best option for her.

“I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready,” Cyrus said.

She added: “It's been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”