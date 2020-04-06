Liam Hemsworth is 'staying balanced' after Miley Cyrus divorce

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their split in August 2019 and ever since the Australian actor has been working hard on regaining balance in his life.

The 30-year-old spoke with Men’s Health Australia for its May issue about how exercise has played a huge influence on his life.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted. When asked if he's in a "rebuilding" phase of his life, Hemsworth said that it was a "good way to put it.”

Even his trainer Jason Walsh has noticed a huge change in him.

“I haven’t seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that,” Walsh described.

Since the split, the "Hunger Games" star has been able to thrust himself into work, starting with his new Quibu series, "The Most Dangerous Game."

“I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life,” Hemsworth recalled about the grueling physical demand of the project.

In January, Cyrus and Hemsworth finalized their divorce and he's moving on with model Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Patsky weighed in on the actor’s split from Cyrus in a November interview with Hola!

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” the 43-year-old model said at the time. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012, only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.

