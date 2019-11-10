Miley Cyrus undergoes vocal cord surgery

Miley Cyrus is recovering after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Last month, the 26-year-old was hospitalized for tonsillitis when, per People, doctors discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords and was told she would need surgery before the end of the year.

The recovery reportedly requires several weeks of silence.

A source close to Cyrus told the magazine she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

On Friday, the "Mother's Daughter" singer’s boyfriend, Cody Simpson, seemingly referenced the surgery when he shared a photo of the couple alongside the word "success."

Simpson helped Cyrus through her last illness, cuddling up to her in her hospital bed while singing to her.

“The DR. is back …. luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar beside her at the time.