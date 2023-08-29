Miley Cyrus refuses to tour again: 'It erases my humanity'

Fans won’t be seeing Miley Cyrus on tour anytime soon.

The "Flowers" singer revealed that touring took a toll on her health and the demands of performing on the road are just too high.

"The show or the competition may only be a day, and that’s what people don’t really understand about touring. The show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life," Cyrus said on her new "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

"If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."

Cyrus, 30, hasn’t toured since her 2014 Bangerz tour.

The former "Hannah Montana" actress continued to explain why she prefers to perform at music festivals and television appearances instead.

"There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off," she continued.

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection… without my humanity, my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."

In May, the former Disney star took to social media to assure fans that she has the utmost gratitude for her followers, and they’ve always pushed her forward in her tumultuous music journey.

"For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win," Cyrus wrote on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

Cyrus added, "I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too."

The "Wrecking Ball" crooner concluded her statement by referencing the title of her latest album. "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

Last week, Cyrus launched a new TikTok series, "Used To Be Young," in which she touched on key moments in her childhood that led her to super stardom as she takes on her 30s.

For "Part 2" of her series, she dove into how her father, legendary country star Billy Ray Cyrus, viewed fame and how his childhood came into play during his music journey.

"The Climb" singer’s first video introduced the series to her over 18 million TikTok followers and showed Cyrus explaining what the series would be about.

"Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley," the caption read. "My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

Billy Ray shares Miley, 30, Braison 29, and Noah, 23 with his ex-wife Tish, and he adopted her children Brandi and Trace from a previous relationship. He also has son Christopher Cody from another relationship of his own.