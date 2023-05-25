Miley Cyrus: The evolution of the Disney Channel star

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She claimed her fame through her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel television series "Hannah Montana". Cyrus gained worldwide recognition for her pop music career by her powerful vocals, alongside of her catchy and often controversial songs.

Miley Cyrus comes from a family of musicians. Her father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. After her Disney Channel success, she transitioned into a solo music career, dropping her wholesome image and adopting a more edgy persona.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cyrus released several successful albums, including "Breakout" (2008), "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) and "Bangerz" (2013), which featured hit singles like "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop."

Aside from her music, Cyrus has also ventured into acting, appearing in films like "The Last Song" (2010) and "LOL" (2012). She has actively used her platform to advocate for causes, including LGBTQ+ rights, mental health awareness, and environmental issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has been known for her bold fashion choices, provocative performances, and outspoken nature. Her artistic evolution and willingness to push boundaries have made her a prominent figure in popular culture.