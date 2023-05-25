Expand / Collapse search
Miley Cyrus: The evolution of the Disney Channel star

Cyrus evolved from her Disney Channel days to a prominent Hollywood figure within the music industry

By Maeghan Dolph | Fox News
    Miley Cyrus is a versatile and dynamic entertainer known for her bold and boundary-pushing performances. Miley Cyrus performed at a New Year's Eve party hosted by her and Pete Davidson on January 1, 2022. (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    As a young artist and actress, Cyrus gained widespread recognition for her role as the main character in the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana." Miley Cyrus is photographed onstage during Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards where she took home trophies for favorite female singer and TV actress and performed her hit song, "GNO -- Girls Night Out."  (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Miley and her father Billy Ray Cyrus both appeared on the popular Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana." Billy Ray Cyrus portrayed the character of Robby Stewart, who is also Miley Stewart's (played by Miley Cyrus) on-screen father. In the show, Miley Stewart leads a double life as an ordinary teenager and a famous pop star named Hannah Montana.  (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

    Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform at the New Year's Eve party hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davison in 2022. Parton is Cyrus's Godmother, and their connection extends beyond family ties. They have collaborated on several projects, including performing together on stage and recording songs. Parton also made guest appearances on the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" as the character of Aunt Dolly. (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

    Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and singer Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

    Miley Cyrus spotted in Paris at trocadero on location filming the "LOL" remake on September 6, 2010 in Paris, France. In this 2012 film, Lola (Miley Cyrus) is trying to navigate her way through the usual teenage pressures of romance, friendship and overprotective parents.  (Photo by Trago/FilmMagic)

    Actor Liam Hemsworth and actress/singer Miley Cyrus are photographed arriving at the premiere of Touchstone Picture's "The Last Song" held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 25, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Cyrus and Hemsworth had an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned over a decade. The couple first met on the set of the film "The Last Song" in 2009 and started dating shortly after. They went through several breakups and reconciliations before finally getting engaged in 2012. However, their engagement was called off in 2013, only to be followed by a reconciliation and subsequent marriage in December 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted only a few months, and they announced their separation in August 2019, officially ending their relationship. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Miley Cyrus is pictured performing during her "Best of Both Worlds" tour at Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 27, 2007 in Uniondale, New York. The tour was in support of her dual identity as both Miley Stewart and her alter ego, Hannah Montana, from the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana." The tour featured Cyrus performing as both characters, with a mix of "Hannah Montana" songs and Miley Cyrus's own music. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Miley Cyrus's "Bangerz" Tour was a concert tour that took place in 2014 to promote her fourth studio album, "Bangerz." The tour marked a significant transition for Cyrus as she shed her former Disney image and embraced a more provocative and edgy persona.  (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the MTV EMA's 2013 at the Ziggo Dome on Nov. 10, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. After Cyrus accepted the award for best music video she pulled out what MTV News reports was a marijuana joint and took a smoke. (Photo by Ian Gavan/MTV 2013/Getty Images)

    Miley Cyrus is pictured performing during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Cyrus was a headliner for the festival along with the Foo Fighters and The Strokes.  (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She claimed her fame through her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel television series "Hannah Montana". Cyrus gained worldwide recognition for her pop music career by her powerful vocals, alongside of her catchy and often controversial songs.

Miley Cyrus comes from a family of musicians. Her father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. After her Disney Channel success, she transitioned into a solo music career, dropping her wholesome image and adopting a more edgy persona.

Cyrus released several successful albums, including "Breakout" (2008), "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) and "Bangerz" (2013), which featured hit singles like "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop."

Aside from her music, Cyrus has also ventured into acting, appearing in films like "The Last Song" (2010) and "LOL" (2012). She has actively used her platform to advocate for causes, including LGBTQ+ rights, mental health awareness, and environmental issues.

Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has been known for her bold fashion choices, provocative performances, and outspoken nature. Her artistic evolution and willingness to push boundaries have made her a prominent figure in popular culture.

