Miley Cyrus blames 'privilege' in apology for past comments about hip-hop: 'My words became a divider'

Miley Cyrus apologized once again for past comments she made about the hip-hop community after being called out once again online.

The 26-year-old singer is blaming her “privilege” for a quote she gave to Billboard in 2017 about jumping in and out of the hip-hop genre after speaking in broad, generalized terms about what turned her off to it.

“I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c---’ -- I am so not that,” she said at the time.

MILEY CYRUS SLAMS LIAM HEMSWORTH BREAK UP RUMORS IN TWEET CELEBRATING ANNIVERSARY

People took issue with the comments at the time, but they resurfaced in a YouTube video by creator Kenya Wilson titled “Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry.” Cyrus took to the comments after watching the video to issue a lengthy apology and explanation.

“Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... ‘this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene,’” she wrote.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

Cyrus continued: “There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot [sic] learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial . I can not change what I said at that time , but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said ; i f---ed up and I sincerely apologize . I’m committed to using my voice for healing , change , and standing up for what’s right. Miley.”

Cyrus is currently promoting her "She is Coming" EP, which gets back to hip-hop a bit with collaborations featuring Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, and Mike Will Made-It.

This isn’t the first time that Cyrus has apologized for her 2017 comments in Billboard. The star wrote a post on Instagram in which she blamed the outlet for focusing on sensationalism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & a lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music,” the since-deleted post read in part (via Rolling Stone).